2019 Pam Golding Golf Open:

5th – 8th November

At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Golfers are keen to tee-off ahead of the first ever Pam Golding Safari Golf Open that will take center stage between 5th to 8th November 2019 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, off Entebbe road.

This championship was launched on Wednesday, 30th November 2019 at this beautiful golf course club house.

The Pam Golding Safari Open is a Safari Tour event for professional golfers and a World Amateur Ranking event for the amateur gross players.

The others legs outside Uganda will have been hosted in Kenya and Rwanda.

The Safari Tour is a qualifier for the Magical Kenya Open, also a European Tour event.

During this year’s Kenya Open award ceremony, Kenya President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta suggested that the Safari Tour be expanded across the region hence we got a chance to host other legs. The Ugandan legs will will raise stakes for local pros hence building the profile of both players and and golf in Uganda Innocent Kihika, Uganda Golf Union President

The main sponsors of this championship are Pam Golding properties who have injected $10,000 USD into the open as professionals kitty.

We believe in community and sports. We hope to be part of other events like this. Farah Bandali, Pam Golding Property Manager

The hole-in-one prize is a generator, courtesy of Mantrac Uganda.

The specific hole for hole – in- one will be on hole 15.

Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Uganda has also injected 15 Million Shillings into the event.

The other partners include Pam Golding properties (anchor sponsor), Serena Hotels, UBL, Tororo Cement, CBA Bank Uganda, Pepsi, Mantrac Uganda, Regal Paints, Steel and Tube Industries, Jubilee Insurance, Allied Plumbers, Master Power, Vivo Energy and Roofings Limited.

The event is the latest inclusion into the Safari Tour Series hence making it four legs to be played in Uganda alone.

The other Ugandan legs are; Uganda Open (already held at Lake Victoria Serena), Entebbe Open (ongoing till Saturday at Entebbe Club) and the Kitante Open that will be held next year in February at Uganda Golf Club.