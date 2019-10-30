2019 Entebbe Golf Open:

Day one Leader:

Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 64 (7 Under par)

Zimbabwe Professional golfer Robson Chinhoi is the day one leader at the 2019 Castle Lite sponsored Entebbe Golf Open.

The Royal Harare golf member struck 7-under 64 on the opening round of the annual championship that is marking 10 years now.

Enroute his phenomenal performance on the sunny day, the Zimbabwean registered a total of 7 birdies, four of which came at the front nine on the par 5 hole 1, par 3 hole 3, par 5 hole 7, par 3 hole 8 and par 4 hole 9.

He then registered three birdies at the back nine on par 5 hole 11, par 5 hole 15 and the famous par 5 hole 18, also christened as the “Danny Nkata Munyagwa Wabiri Trial”.

“The round of golf on day one was amazing. I was cautious and it paid off. I will try and replicate the same performance on day two” Chinhoi whose life time best round of golf is 9 under par confessed.

Chinhoi will take a slim two strokes lead into round two of 18 holes on Thursday as the duo of Kenya’s Kopan Timbe and Uganda’s Silver Opio are tied for five – under 66 gross.

Another Kenyan, Kennth Bollo is two under – 69 gross while the pair of Jastas Madoya and Herman Mutawe are both one under 70.

The quartet of Lawrence Muhenda (Uganda) as well as the Kenyan trio of Tony Omuli, CJ Wangai and Greg Snow is all level par.

Day two will provide a cutting edge for the entire field as the quest to make the treasured scramble for the round three will be the main focal point.

Also, Thursday will witness the main gross event tee off vis-à-vis the professionals.

Emmanuel Moko, an artesian golfer at this lake side 1901 founded dog-legged golfing facility spent a good hour of Wednesday afternoon on the practice range, driving over 300 balls in a limbering session.

“I am perfecting my swing so that by Thursday morning, I am well in shape” Moko attested.

The professionals are vying for Shs 40M.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Greg Snow is level par after round one

Round 1:

1 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 64

T2 – Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 66

Silver Opio (Uganda) – 66

4 – Kenneth Bollo (Kenya) – 69

T5 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70

Herman Mutaawe (Uganda) – 70

T7 – Lawrence Muhenda (Uganda) – 71

Tony Omuli (Kenya) – 71

CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 71

Greg Snow (Kenya) – 71

T11 – Jeff Makoha Kubwa (Kenya) – 72

Deo Akope (Uganda) – 72

David Wakhu (Kenya) – 72

T14 – Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda) – 73

John Karichu Mathiaka (Kenya) – 73

Dismas Anyonyi Indiza (Kenya) – 73

Richard Baguma (Uganda) – 73

David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73

T20 – George Oloya (Uganda) – 74

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 74

Jacob Okello (Kenya) – 74

Hebon Kutwa (Kenya) – 74

Joseph Karanja Waweru (Kenya) – 74

Henry Lujja (Uganda) – 74