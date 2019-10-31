CAF Confederation Cup | Return Leg | Sunday 3rd November 2019

Paradou A.C (Algeria) Vs KCCA (Uganda) | Aggregate Score: 0-0

Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers

KCCA Football Club’s travelling contingent to Algeria for the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup contest against Paradou A.C has been named.

The 18-man squad of players remains a blend of the youth and experienced.

Team skipper Charles Lukwago is one of the two goalkeepers on the team alongside Jamil Malyamungu.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE KCCA captain and first-choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago

The defenders on the team include the towering Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Samuel Kato, Filbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana and youngster Musa Ramathan.

Freshly summoned Uganda Cranes duo of Nicholas Kasozi and Allan Okello leads the cast of midfielders on the team.

The others are; Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali and pacy winger Simon Peter Serunkuma.

Experienced forward Mike Mutyaba is among the three forwards on the team.

The other two are teenager Sadat Anaku and Jackson Nunda.

KCCA and Paradou played to a non-scoring draw in the first leg at Lugogo last Sunday.

The team departed for the Algerian capital of Algiers aboard Fly Emirates on Thursday afternoon at 1600 EAT via Dubai and will touch base at the final destination on Friday at 1400 EAT.

KCCA FC will play Paradou A.C in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup game at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 artificial turf on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at 22:45 EAT.

The successful winner on aggregate will qualify to the treasured group stages of the tournament.

KCCA needs a scoring draw, an outright victory or a goal-less stalemate with a win in post match penalties to advance.

Travelling Delegation:

Players

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Captain) and Jamil Malyamungu

Charles Lukwago (Captain) and Jamil Malyamungu Defenders : Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Samuel Kato, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan

: Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Samuel Kato, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Simon Peter Serunkuma, Allan Okello

Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Simon Peter Serunkuma, Allan Okello Forwards: Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, Jackson Nunda

Technical team: