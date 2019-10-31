FUFA Big League side Kigezi Homeboyz Football Club has confirmed the reappointment of Vialli Bainomugisha as their head coach.

Bainomugisha returns to the side he coached last season to the Big League Playoffs, then known as Kabale Sharp.

The club announced Bainomugisha’s appointment on Thursday through a media statement.

The management of Kigezi HomeBoyz Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Mr Vialli Bainomugisha as the Head Coach with immediate effect. Kigezi Homeboyz Club Statement

Bainomugisha who, in the past, has been in charge of Lweza, Water and Mbarara City takes over from Steven Prichard and John Mutabaruka who were shown the exit door recently.

His task is to guide Kigezi Homeboyz who are currently 3rd on the Rwenzori Group table to the Uganda Premier League.

Appointing Mr Bainomugisha shows the desire & drive the club has to succeed. We believe his experience & knowledge of the game both as a player & coach will be greatly beneficial in aiding the club’s efforts towards promotion to the Super League. Kigezi Homeboyz Club Statement

Kabale Homeboyz host New Villa at Kabale Municipal Stadium in their next league engagement.