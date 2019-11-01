Management of Uganda Premier League entity, Proline Football Club finally resorted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for justice over the deducted six points, six goals and a fine of 5M.

Counsel to the CAS Daniele Roggucci, who is based in Lausanne, Switzerland confirmed receipt of the appeal following a decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Appeals Committee to affirm a ruling by the Competitions Disciplinary Panel to deduct 6 points, 6 goals and levy a a fine of Shs. 5M.

I acknowledge receipt of your statement of appeal dated 21st October 2019 filed at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) on behalf of Proline Football Club against the Federation of Uganda Football Associations. Daniele Roggucci, Counsel to the CAS

CAS Court Requirements:

Proline Football Club, as the appellant was also tasked to nominate the arbitrator from the CAS list unless they requested for appointment of a sole arbitrator as well as show evidence of payment for the CAS Court office fee of $1000 as stipulated in Article R48 paragraph 1 of the Code of Sports.

CAS Court office proceeds upon fulfillment of the aforementioned requirements in accordance with Article R48 Paragraph 3 of the Code.

Background:

The appeal is against the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) following a decision by the FUFA Disciplinary panel to deduct 6 points and goals apiece as well as call for a fine of Shs 5M.

This followed the club’s decision not to honour a Uganda Premier League match that they were supposed to host against Sports Club Villa at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on the 7th September 2019 during match day three.

Proline Football Club reasoned that two of their players (Bright Anukani and Musitafa Mujjuzi) were not available as they had been summoned to the Uganda Cranes on the squad that traveled to Nairobi to face Kenya Harambee Stars at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATUNUDDE Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi

Currently, the club is dogged in the relegation parameters on the 16 team Uganda Premier League table standings as they sit bottom with no point from 8 games (with six points deducted).

The club is represented by Meddie Kaggwa and Company Advocates.