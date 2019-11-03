CAF Confederation Cup Play-off (Return Leg):

Proline 0-2 Al Nasr (Aggregate: 2-4)

Al Nasr Football Club smiled to a 2-0 victory over Uganda’s Proline in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

A goal in each half from Khalid Almaryami and Ibrahiem Osama Albedwi inspired the Libyans to victory, making it to the treasured CAF Confederation Cup group stages 4-2 on aggregate.

The visitors had a brilliant start scoring the opener through Almaryami as early as the 5th minute.

Osama added the second in the 65th minute with a stunning long-range effort from 30 yards past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu for the winner well celebrated.

Before conceding, Proline had a promising start when defender Musitafa Mujjuzi’s free-kick hit the defensive wall just two minutes into the match.

Against the run of play, Almaryami slammed the ball into the net from close range after a miscommunication in the defence.

Muhanad Alajeeli got shielded off shielded by Proline skipper Mujjuzi after 11 minutes.

On the quarter-hour mark, Bright Anukani’s intended chip to striker Hamis Kiiza was headed away by defender Salah Aldeen Fakroun.

Mujjuzi had another free-kick opportunity blocked when Anukani was fouled 20 yards away in the 18th minute.

On the 20th minute mark, Proline hit the crossbar from Joseph Mandela.

A minute later, Abdalla Abdelrhman was wasteful with a corner-kick swung out of play.

Rabiaa Abubaker tested goalie Matovu with a long attempt in the 25th minute.

Mandela was denied by the crossbar once again with a powerful header in the 32nd minute.

Two minutes later, Proline right back Saka Mpiima’s cross from right-wing was too heavy.

Defender Abdalla Abdelrhman had an attempt from distance saved by goalkeeper Matovu.

At the start of the second half, Proline called for a double change.

Joshua Ocen Okiror and Allan Egaku replaced Sam Kintu and Arnold Sserungoji.

The impact of this double change was immediately felt as the tiding of the game completely changed.

Al Nasr Goalkeeper Fathi Abdullah reacted faster off the line to get involved in play as striker Kiiza closed by five minutes after restart.

Osama got cautioned for timewasting in the 51st minute.

A minute ahead, Anukani’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Fathi from close range for a corner kick before defender Bernard Muwanga effort kissed the crossbar, Proline’s third attempt to hit the upper goal pole.

Egaku shot wide from an acute angle on the right-wing after 57 minutes before Mujjuzi’s cross got deflected for a corner kick moments later.

A wall pass between Husayn Muetaz and Khalid Almaryami found the latter in an offside position after an hour of action as the visitors clawed back into the game.

Defender Muwanga had a timely block off Almaryami in the 63rd minute and two minutes later, it was 2-0.

Osama’s stunning long range shot had a slight bounce on the ground off the goalkeeper Matovu into the net to spark wild celebrations for the visitors.

Attempts by Proline to at least pull back a goal were futile as the opposition backline remained watertight until the final moments of the game.

Second-half substitute Noordin Bunjo had a last-minute gasp header saved by goalkeeper Abdelrhman Alriaydh.

Al Nasr endured the closing moments to win 2-0 and qualify to the CAF Confederation group stages 4-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the second Ugandan club still in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs, KCCA will battle Algeria’s Paradou A.C later on Saturday night.

The first leg played in Kampala ended goal-less.

Team Line Ups:

Proline Football Club XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Yusuf Mukisa, Saka Mpiima, Bernard Muwanga, Musitafa Mujjuzi (Captain), Arnold Sserunjogi, Sam Kintu, Joseph Mandela, Ibrahim Wamannah, Hamis Kiiza, Bright Anukani

Subs Not Used: Shatif Magoola (G.K), James Begisa, Ibrahim Sendi, Noordin Bunjo, Allan Egaku, Richard Ajuna, Joshua Ocen Okiror

El Nasr XI: Abdelrhman Alriaydh (G.K), Hamed Abdulgader (Captain), Osama Ibrahim Albedwi, Muhanad Alajeelo, Khalid Almaryami, Adrees Abdulnasir Aldharrat, Muetaz Husayn, Abdalla Abdelrhman, Salah Aldeen Fakroun, Abdalla Sherif

Subs: Fathi Abdullah (G.K), Sadam El Werfalli, Ahmed Al Jaddawi, Abdulsalam Abdulsalam, Ziyad Alelwani, Junior Figongang, Elsay Ezuldeen

Match Officials: