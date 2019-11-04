AFCON 2021 Qualifiers – Group H: (Match 48 – Botswana Vs Algeria)

• Monday, 18th November 2019

• At Botswana National Stadium, Gaborone (Natural grass)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees appointing authority confirmed the appointment of four Ugandan referees for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers when Botswana hosts the reigning African champions Algeria during a group H contest in Gaborone.

Botswana Zebras will play host to the Algerian Desert Foxes on Monday, 18th November 2019 at the Botswana National Stadium in the capital city, Gaborone.

Ali Chelanget Sabila will be the center referee. He will be helped by Lee Okello and Isa Masembe as the first assistant and second assistant referees respectively.

William Oloya is the fourth official for the game.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya will be the fourth official as Botswana hosts the reigning African champions Algeria

Manuel Inacio Candido from Angola shall be the match commissioner.

The referee assessor will be Lesotho’s Seth Seth Lebaka Rethusitsoe.

Zambia and Zimbabwe are the other two countries in group E from which two countries will qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that shall be hosted by Cameroon.

Match Officials:

• Referee: Ali Chelanget Sabila (Uganda)

• Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello (Uganda)

• Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe (Uganda)

• Fourth official: William Oloya (Uganda)

• Commissioner: Manuel Inacio Candido (Angola)

• Referee Assessor: Seth Seth Lebaka Rethusitsoe (Lesotho)