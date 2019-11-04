AFCON 2021 Qualifiers – Group H:

• Thursday, 14th November 2019: Algeria Vs Zambia -Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida City

• Tuesday, 19th November 2019: Zambia Vs Zimbabwe – National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

Zambia Chipolopolo Stars head coach Aggrey Chiyangi named 21 players for two of the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers to face Algeria and Zimbabwe.

This 21 man team has seven players plying their trade in the South Africa Premier Soccer League.

Polokwane City goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe is among the three goalies on the team.

Others are; Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs) and the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

Other foreign based players on the team include French based Stophila Sunzu who features at FC Metz, Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe, DRC), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports, Tanzania) and striker Evans Kangwa who features for Arsenal Tula in Russia.

Simba Media Cletus Chota Chama of Simba Sports Club is part of the Zambian team

Notable absentees:

There is no room for Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, Fashion Sakala and Rainford Kalaba.

2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper Mweene, 34, is Zambia’s most capped player with 123 appearances to his name.

Zambia Chipolopolo will play Algeria away on November 14 at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida City.

They will then host Zimbabwe Warriors on November 19 at the National Heroes Stadium in the capital city, Lusaka.

Zambia’s Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles, Zambia), Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco, Zambia).

Defenders: Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco, Zambia), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz, France), Clement Mwape (Zesco United, Zambia), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (Both TP Mazembe, DRC), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon, Zambia)

Midfielders: Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos, Zambia), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe, DRC), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana, Zambia), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards, South Africa), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports, Tanzania), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Strikers: Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards, South Africa), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga (Both Orlando Pirates, South Africa)