Wakiso Giants has confirmed Steven Bengo as their coach on a temporary basis.

Bengo’s appointment comes after the sacking of Kefa Kisala over the weekend following a 3-0 defeat to Express.

“The club and coach Kefa Kisala have mutually agreed to terminate the employment contract,” reads the club statement in part.

“In the meantime, the club has appointed former player Steven Bengo as caretaker coach as the club prepares to announce the new chapter and new head coach.”

The former SC Villa and KCCA star will start work immediately and his first match in charge will be an away fixture against Vipers SC at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.