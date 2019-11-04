For the first time since the introduction of the 16-team group stages format, East Africa will have no representative in the Caf Confederation and Caf Champions League.

This is after Uganda’s KCCA and Proline, Kenya’s duo of Bandari and Gor Mahia as well as Tanzania’s Young Africans were all bundled out of the continental second tier competition on Sunday.

Proline appeared to have the biggest chance after drawing 2-2 in Alexandria against Libya’s Al Nasr but the Libyan side stunned Matia Lule’s charges by winning 2-0 in Kampala.

KCCA were then humbled 4-1 in Algiers and it could have been worse save for Peter Magambo’s two goal clearances as AC Paradou on their continental debut eliminated the much fancied Ugandan side.

Elsewhere, Sebastien Desabre’s Pyramids were too good for Tanzania’s Young Africans, home to Ugandan Juma Balinya as they won 3-0 and 5-1 on aggregate while Bandari lost 1-0 at home to Robert Odongkara’s AC Horoya of Guinea.

Gor Mahia who have featured in the group stages for the past three seasons also fell short at the expense of DR Congo Motema Pembe exiting the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

Results

Bandari (Kenya) 0-1 Horoya (Guinea) (2-4)

Pyramids (Egypt) 3-0 Young Africans (Tanzania) (2-1)

TS Galaxy (South Africa) 1-2 Enyimba (Nigeria) (0-2)

San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire) 2-0 Asante Kotoko (Ghana) (0-1)

Paradou (Algeria) 4-1 KCCA (Uganda) (0-0)

Motema Pembe (DR Congo) 2-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya) (1-1)

Bidvest (South Africa) 6-0 UD Songo (Mozambique) (2-1)

Djoliba (Mali) 4-0 Elect Sport (Chad) (1-0)

Agadir HUSA (Morocco) 2-1 Green Eagles (Zambia) (1-1)

Zanaco (Zambia) 5-1 Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) (3-1)

RS Berkane (Morocco) 5-0 Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) (0-2)

El Masry (Egypt) 2-0 Cote d’Or (Seychelles) (4-0)

Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) 1-0 ASC Kara (Togo) (1-2)

Triangle (Zimbabwe) 3-2 Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Proline (Uganda) 0-2 El Nasr (Libya) (2-2)

ESAE (Benin) vs Generation Foot (Senegal) (1-0)

Qualified Teams: Pyramids, El Masry (Egypt), Enyimba, Rangers (Nigeria), RS Berkane, HUSA (Morocco), Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Horoya (Guinea), Zanaco (Zambia), San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire), El Nasr (Libya), Djoliba (Mali), Motema Pembe (DR Congo), Bidvest Wits (South Africa), Paradou (Algeria)