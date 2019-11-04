Tuesday November 5, 2019

FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru 1:00pm

With Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku banned from hosting games until further notice, Express are set to host their league match against Maroons at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Red Eagles will come into the game in buoyant mood after a chest thumping 3-0 victory over Wakiso Giants on Saturday.

Ninth on the table with 13 points, George Ssimwogerere’s men will be desperate to pick yet another win after faltering in two successive games before redemption at Wakiso.

🚨 Upcoming Fixture🚨



🆚️ Maroons FC (H)

📆 Tuesday 5th November 2019

🏟 FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

⏰ 1:00pm

📺 X

🏆 UPL MD XII#EXPMAR #WeAreExpress 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kUisRwRuvN — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) November 4, 2019

They will look to their front three in Franks Kalanda and Ssenyondo as well as skipper Disan Galiwango for the goals.

The trio were on the score sheet against the Purple Sharks and Ssimwogerere will hope they carry the same form into the game and the former skipper could be happy to host away from home.

“We perform better away because the players are not under pressure from the fans like at Wankulukuku,” Ssimwogerere told the press after winning on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Maroons, they face another improved side and like their day’s opponents, they come into the game after edging Police FC 2-1.

Steven Mukwala, Ceaser Olega and Pius Obuya will be available to the torment the Red Eagles backline that has kept just two clean sheet in eleven outings.