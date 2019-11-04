FUFA Big League | Matchday 6 Results

Elgon Group:

MYDA 2-0 Katwe United

Katwe United Kataka 1-1 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Light SS 0-1 Bukedea Town Council

Rwenzori Group:

Kitara 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Water 1-0 Dove

Dove Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 New Villa

Katwe United Football Club’s rude welcome to the FUFA Big League continued with yet another loss away to fellow newcomers Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 2-0 at the Elgon View Playground on Sunday.

This was one of the three Elgon group games played on the day.

Ibra Nsimbe scored in the opening half for the Eastern Uganda based club.

Nsimbe netted the opening goal in the 8th minute and the second arrived three minutes after the half-hour mark.

This is Katwe United’s third loss of the campaign after losing 4-1 at home against Doves All Stars and 2-1 to Bukedea Town Council.

Katwe United Football Club is owned by Makindye West Member of parliament Allan Ssewanyana and they are coached by Allan Kivewala Kabonge who recently succeeded Hassan Mubiru.

The two other Elgon group games witnessed Bukedea Town Council win 1-0 at Light SS in Amuria whilst the Kataka and Kiboga Young contest ended one goal apiece.

In the Rwenzori Group, Water piped coachless Dove 1-0 at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

Kigezi Home Boyz, under new coach Vialli Bianomugisha outwitted New Villa 1-0 at the Kabale Municipal Stadium

The top of the table contest between Kitara and Ndejje University at the Kigaya Playground in Hoima ended one goal apiece.

Next matches:

The FUFA Big League continues on Monday, 4th November 2019 with two Matchday six games.

Paidha Black Angels will host Lira’s Saviour at the Bar Okoro Playground in Zombo district.

Army entity UPDF takes on Kansai Plascon at the Bombo Military Barracks stadium.