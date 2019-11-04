Match Day 11 Results

Maroons FC 2-1 Police FC

Wakiso Giants FC 0-3 Express FC

BUL FC 2-0 Kyetume FC

Onduparaka FC 0-1 Bright Stars FC

Tooro United FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC

Busoga United FC 0-1 Vipers SC

Uganda Premier League entered match day eleven over the weekend with six games played across different grounds.

Bright Stars finally picked their first win this season after edging Onduparaka FC, Tooro United FC who parted ways with coach Wasswa Bossa won the Western derby against Mbarara City FC while Express FC obliterated Wakiso Giants.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you the team of match day eleven.

Goalkeeper: Sanon Mulabi (BUL FC)

The youngster who failed to make a cut at SC Villa was influential as BUL FC picked maximum points against Kyetume FC.

At the start of the game, he came off his line to deny Robert Ssentongo. He also saved Dennis Lubwama’s penalty at the hour mark as BUL FC went ahead to keep a clean sheet.

Mulabi gets ahead of Bright Stars shot stopper Kiwanuka who also put up a good show against Onduparaka FC.

Right Back: Andrew Kaggwa (Bright Stars FC)

Bright Stars FC has had a torrid start to the season but they finally registered their first win on Saturday against Onduparaka FC.

Kaggwa was in fine form on Saturday doing well in the right back position and moved forward whenever Bright Stars were in possession.

Left Back: Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Voted man of the match for Vipers SC last two games. He may have not been deserving against Kyetume but he did well against Busoga United FC.

In the first half, Kayondo weighed in two good crosses, one that met Brian Kalumba who was dispossesed by Douglas Muganga while the other was cleared away by Shafik Kakeeto.

Centre Back: Sylvester Okello (Maroons FC)

He struggled in the opening minutes of the game with Pius Kaggwa beating him on two occasions when he went to offer cover to Timothy Bamulenzeki on the left.

However, when he withered through the storm, the skipper put up a solid performance to tame Hood Kaweesa and made timely clearances to deny Police FC.

Centre Back: Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC)

Bashir Asiku and Halid Lwaliwa continue to form a strong partnership at the heart of defence for the Venoms.

Against Busoga United, the duo managed to keep Joel Madondo at bay and Asiku nearly socred on the other head.

It should be noted that against Kyetume FC, he set up Fahad Bayo for Vipers’ first goal in the 2-1 win at Mandela National stadium.

Holding Midfield: Hamis Gabite (Bright Stars FC)

Signed from Bugerere team from the Airtel Masaza Cup at the start of the season, Hamis Gabite put up his best performance for Bright Stars FC.

He was industrious in the midfield and orchestrated proceedings eventually getting the man of the match accolade.

Central Midfield: Paddy Muhumuza (Tooro United FC)

So much is happening at Tooro United FC with a reported crisis that includes players demanding salary for about six months.

However, amidst all those struggles, the team managed to pull off a win against Mbarara City FC thanks to Godfrey Lwesibwa’s strike.

Paddy Muhumuza was named man of the match and he makes it to my best eleven for match day eleven.

Attacking Midfield: Richard Wandyaka (BUL FC)

Wandyaka has been one of the best players for BUL FC in their scintillating start to the season.

He opened the scores as BUL FC went ahead to pick a 2-0 win against Kyetume FC.

Forward: Steven Dese Mukwala (Maroons FC)

Maroons’ hope of getting a positive result against Police FC had literally vanished until two late goals from Steven Dese Mukwala, on loan from Vipers SC helped the Prison Warders pick all three points.

Police FC had taken the lead through Ben Ocen midway through the second stanza but Mukwala scored in the 86th and 88th minute.

He has so far scored six goals since joining Maroons FC at the start of the season.

Forward: Frank Ssenyondo (Express FC)

Like he has done throughout the season, Frank Ssenyondo has continued to be one of the few exciting players to watch at Express FC.

He had an assist and a goal in the game against Wakiso Giants FC and was named man of the match.

Forward: Disan Galiwango (Express FC)

Arguably the best player at the club this season, Disan Galiwango who was initially playing as a left back has been converted to play as a left winger.

He could have issues with consistency but at least for the games he has played there, he offers a lot to Express FC attack.

He scored the first goal as Express FC went ahead to win 3-0 against Wakiso Giants FC.

Coach: Muhammad Kisekka (Bright Stars FC)

Honourable Mentions

Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United FC), Bobos Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Davis Mayanja (Maroons FC), Musa Esenu(BUL FC), Godfrey Lwesibwa (Tooro United FC), Musa Mukasa(Tooro United FC)