World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier can’t wait for the Kenya Safari Rally next year.

It will be Ogier’s first rally in Africa.

“Safari will be a new challenge, very different from everything have done before. I am very excited about it since I like changes in my career.

“I have never been to Africa before, so it is going to be an opportunity for me to explore beyond just the race,” said Ogier.

Ogier is the second most successful WRC driver with six back to back titles from 2013-2018.

RedBull Content Pool Sebastien Ogier

The Frenchman believes the Safari Rally will be a major highlight in his rally career.

“Safari Rally will not be like any other event the fact that it is in Africa. We expect to experience totally new things. So it is something that I will have to talk about. At least I would have done an event in Africa in my rally career and that is something special,” he added.

Kenya Safari Rally regained its WRC status for 2020 calendar ending the 18 years absence.

Unlike Ogier, compatriot Sebastien Loeb is equally looking forward to yet another African experience.

Sebastien Loeb who has won the World Rally title nine times hopes to make a second appearance in the Safari.

RedBull Content Pool Sebastien Loeb during the interview (Photo: Roberto Saavendra)

Loeb took part in the last Safari Rally in 2002 driving a Citroen Xsara. He finished fifth overall.

“I have some good memories from Safari rally. It was a unique event with long stages, so challenging at the same time fun.

“I know it will not be the same as before but I am excited to be part of Safari again.

“For sure Safari will give everyone new challenges. All teams will be in for a new set up hence making it an exciting event for us,” said Loeb.

RedBull Content Pool Sebastien Loeb

Safari rally is scheduled for 16-19 July, 2020.