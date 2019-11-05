Real Stars Sports Awards 2019

Best for October:

Motorsport: Arthur Blick Junior

Arthur Blick Junior Athletics : Joshua Cheptegei

: Joshua Cheptegei Football player: Fahad Bayo (Vipers Sports Club)

Fahad Bayo (Vipers Sports Club) Best coach: Abdallah Mubiru (Interim head coach Uganda Cranes & Police)

Arthur Blick Junior is the best rally sports personality for the month of October 2019 in the fast rising Real Stars Sports Awards.

Blick was recognized as the best in the catergory during an award’s ceremony held at Tamarai Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala on Tuesday.

This was in recognition for the outstanding performance when he powered to victory during the 2019 Kabalega Rally in Hoima.

I am humbled by Real Stars Sports Agency for this award. It is a push factor and motivates me as a family. I thank my entire crew from the co-driver, mechanics, my wife who is the manager and the family at large for the collective responsibility Arthur Blick Junior, Rally Driver

In the same month, he also won the FMU Ambulance fundraising sprint at Busiika.

Blick was picked ahead of Rajiv Rupaleria and Yassin Nasser.

Other winners:

Vipers Sports Club striker Fahad Bayo won the football catergory.

Bayo scored five goals in total in the previous month to beat BUL FC’s wide man Robert Mukoghotya and Bulemezi team’s captain Ronald Ssekiganda.

Police head coach and Uganda Cranes first assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru was named best coach in the month, coming ahead of Vipers’ Edward Gololoa and Simon Peter Mugerwa (Head coach Bulemezi Ssaza and Assistant coach for Bright Stars Football Club).

In the athletics category, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, winner of the 10,000M event at the 2019 IAAF World Championship in Doha was named the best.

Cheptegei’s award was received by the president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Real Stars Sports Awards are an initiative of Real Stars Sports Agency.

These awards were launched on 28th September 2018 and look at a wide scoop of sports disciplines.