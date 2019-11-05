Express FC surrendered a two-goal lead against Maroons FC as the latter rallied back to salvage a point in a thrilling two all draw.

The game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru produced a game of two halves with the Red Eagles starting the better side but the Prison Warders became better and staged a fight to pick a point.

Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo gave Express FC the lead in the opening 30 minutes of the game but a goal at the stroke of halftime from Fred Amaku kept Maroons’ hopes before Steven Mukwala levelled matters midway through the second half.

Both teams made one change from their previous games with Shafik Avemah starting in place of Daniel Shabena for Express FC while on the other hand, Fred Amaku started ahead of Solomon Walusimbi who sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win against Police FC.

Express fresh from winning 3-0 against Wakiso Giants began the better side and took an early lead through giant striker Frank Kalanda who converted from the spot to take his goal tally to six this season.

In the 24th minute, diminutive forward Frank Ssenyondo doubled the lead for the hosts as Maroons FC seemed to be at sixes and sevens.

However, the sloppy start for Maroons FC gave them a wakeup call stepped up efforts.

Amaku who formerly played for Paidha Black Angels and Busoga United FC scored at the stroke of halftime. This was Amaku’s first goal at Maroons FC.

In the second half, Mukwala on loan from Vipers SC continued with his great performance scoring his sixth goal of the season after Caesar Olega teed him up.

The draw leaves Maroons FC in 5th place on 17 points while Express FC moved one place up to 9th on 14 points.

Express Starting XI

Tony Kyamera, Muhammed Yiga, Martin Kizza, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Dennis Sserukwaya, Lawrence Kigonya, Shafick Avemah, Dissan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda, Frank Ssenyondo.

Maroons Starting XI

Hannington Sebwalunnyo, Caesar Olega, Sylvester Okello , Martin Mpuuga, Timothy Bamulanzeki, Davis Mayanja, Felix Okot, Abraham Tusububira, Steven Mukwala, Pius Obuya, Fred Amaku