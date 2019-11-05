Real Stars Sports Awards 2019

Best Footballer for October:

Fahad Bayo (Vipers Sports Club)

Other awards:

Best coach: Abdallah Mubiru (Interim head coach Uganda Cranes & Police)

Motorsport: Arthur Blick Junior

Athletics: Joshua Cheptegei

Vipers Sports Club striker Fahad Bayo is the Real Stars Sports Awards winner in the football catergory for the month of October 2019.

The accolade was one of the four plaques handed over at Tamarai Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala to the different winners who excelled during the previous month.

Bayo, scorer of five goals in total in the previous month beat BUL FC’s wide man Robert Mukoghotya and Bulemezi team’s captain Ronald Ssekiganda to the accolade.

Mukoghotya also scored four goals for BUL in the month whilst Ssekiganda guided Bulemezi to their second Masaza championship after overcoming Busiro in the final 1-0 (after extra time) in a rain marred finale at Mandele National Stadium, Namboole.

Four of Bayo’s goals were scored in the Uganda Premier League and one goal came against Burundi in the CHAN 2020 return leg qualifier against Burundi at Lugogo.

Uganda Cranes qualified 6-0 on aggregate to qualify for the final tournament in Cameroon.

On behalf Bayo (did not physically attend the event), the plaque was received by Ronald Ssali, a youth coach at Vipers Sports Club.

The accolade was handed over by the Jude Colour Solutions Promotions Manager, Zzimbe who was flanked by Isaac Mukasa (Real Stars Executive President), Hajjati Lukia (Director Busiika Muslim SS) and Kaiwan Bamji (General manager, Tamarai).

Other winners:

Meanwhile, Police head coach and Uganda Cranes first assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru was named best coach in the month, coming ahead of Vipers’ Edward Gololoa and Simon Peter Mugerwa (Head coach Bulemezi Ssaza and Assistant coach for Bright Stars Football Club).

Arthur Blick Junior won the best award in the motorsport catergory, coming ahead of Rajiv Rupaleria and Yassin Nasser.

Blick won the FMU Amublance fundraising sprint at Garuga as well as the NRC Catergory during the recently concluded Kabalega Rally in Hoima.

I am humbled by Real Stars Sports Agency for this award. It is a push factor and motivates me as a family. I thank my entire crew and family for the collective responsibility Arthur Blick Junior, Motorsport rally driver

In the athletics category, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, winner of the 10,000M event at the 2019 IAAF World Championship in Doha was named the best.

Cheptegei’s award was received by the president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Chepetegi beat Felix Chemonges who set the national record in the marathon.

Real Stars Sports Awards are an initiative of Real Stars Sports Agency.

These awards were launched on 28th September 2018 and look at a wide scoop of sports disciplines.