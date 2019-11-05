Mosac Rally is set for a new venue that will host the final chapter for the 2019 National Rally Championship.

The seventh-round heads to a fresh ground in Kapeeka, Luweero district on the weekend of November 29 to December 1.

“Our idea was to have the event in Jinja but because of logistic issues, we had to choose Kapeeka where we had our Autocross event earlier this year.

“The stages are all set and ready with 60 percent flat-out and less rough. I am sure drivers will enjoy themselves throughout,” said Shafiq Matovu, the Clerk of the Course.

The event will kick off with two stages and a Super Special Stage on Saturday. Four stages will then be covered on the final day with another Super Special Stage.

“We want to have a spectator-friendly event. We shall have Super Special Stages on both days. We hope it will somehow control the fans’ movement in the stages,” he added.

Event organizers will apply a reverse start order which was initiated during round five in Fort Portal.

They are expected have Two-Wheel Drive and Clubman Rally Championship crews go first on the road.

“The reverse start order was tested in Fort Portal and proved successful in checking the safety and managing fans.

“We are going to request the federation to put a waive on the start order that will enable us to control the spectator movement further and manage safety,” said Matovu.

It will be a hotly contested championship round with leader Yasin Nasser and Arthur Blick Jr vying to be crowned national champion. Only 30points separate them.

Samuel Watendwa will have to fend off rivals Fred Senkumba and Sadat Negomba in the race for the Two-Wheel Drive title.