Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12 – Tuesday Results):

Kyetume 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Police 0-1 URA

URA Vipers 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Express 2-2 Maroons

Maroons Onduparaka 0-0 BUL

Defender Jonathan “Dante” Mugabi scored a last minute gasp winner as newly promoted Kyetume earned a hard fought 2-1 home victory over visiting Busoga United at the Bombo Army military stadium on Tuesday.

Kyetume, hosting from Bombo for the first time this season (because of the temporary closure of Namboole Stadium) took an early lead through Noel Nasasira in the 10th minute.

The Slaughters, as the team is christened led 1-0 by the mandatory half way break.

They squandered the lead when Dan “Papa” Ssewava found the equalizer with 10 minutes to play.

With the game destined for a stalemate, there was a complete turn around when Mugabi scored in the second added minute after normal time to grab maximum points.

Mugabi was named the pilsner man of the match, an honour rewarded with a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

Kyetume thus halted their two win-less streak after falling 2-1 at home against Vipers and 2-0 away to BUL during the previous matches.

George Nsimbe’s side thus attained their 5th victory of the season in 11 matches and jumped to 7th on the 16 team log with 16 points.

This was Busoga United’s 6th loss in 12 matches as they remain with 16 points, a position above Kyetume because of superior goal difference.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Julius Ntambi, Steven Sande, Jonathan Mugabi, Samson Mutyaba, Julius Lule, Deo Isejja, Denis Lubowa, Robert Sentongo, Noel Nasasira, Sharif Shaka

Subs: Salim Sowed (G.K), Phillimon Lutaaya, Ibrahim Kazindula, Vicent Kayizi, Shief Batte, Cephas Kambugu, Martin Othieno

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Joseph Semwogerere, Isma Kawawulo, Shafiki Kaketo, Douglas Muganga, Abubakar Otwao, George Kasonko, David Bagoole, Jeromy Kirya, Joel Madondo, Paul Ssekulima

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Dan Ssewava, Boban Zirintusa, Anthony Mayanja , Ibra Mugulusi, Kenneth Ssemakula, Julius Debbo

