Uganda Premier League (Wednesday, November 5, 2019):

SC Villa Vs Tooro United – Bombo Barracks Military Stadium

Mbarara City Vs Bright Stars – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

*Both matches kick off at 4:30 PM

The Uganda Premier League returns on Wednesday, November 5, 2019 with two games.

Sixteen time league champions Sports Club Villa takes on Tooro United at the Bombo Barracks Military Stadium.

The other contest will witness Mbarara City at home against Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Villa’s match will be played at Bombo because Namboole Stadium (their official ground) remains closed as it recovers the green playing surface.

SC Villa had hosted their immediate past match at the Luzira Prisons Stadium against Uganda Revenue Authority.

Coming to this particular game proper, the Jogoos are placed fourth on the 16-team log with 17 points, 13 behind leaders Vipers who have played two games more.

For starters, since SC Villa lost 1-0 in their opening day against newcomers Kyetume, they remain undefeated in as many games.

In the immediate past match against URA at Luzira, SC Villa played second fiddle and needed a last minute gasp equalizer when Ambrose Kirya scored from the penalty spot during the one all draw last Sunday.

Under Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya as coaches, SC Villa looks promising thus far.

Tooro United seems to be on rebuilding process after that embarrassing 3-0 away loss to Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The heavy defeat also witnessed the untimely resignation of their former head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa.

Days later, Tooro United surprised masses when they edged Mbarara City 1-0 at their St Paul’s Seminary play ground in Fort Portal under Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna, who was interim head coach.

Important players:

SC Villa will look towards goalkeeper Saidi Keni, defenders Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, skipper Asuman Alishe and Gavin Kizito.

Anchorman Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Ambrose Kirya, Faisal Muwawu are some of the forward players expected to be given a run in.

Tooro United’s on-form player Godfrey Lwesibawa, scorer of the lone goal in their win against Mbarara City will be looked at as one party to spur the rest of the crop.

Wakiso Giants Tooro United in action

Other key players for the visiting side will include goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Yafeesi Mubiru, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama and Steven Omvia among others.

The second game away in Mbarara will be a great opportunity for the home side to recover from the previous embarrassment when they lost 1-0 away to Tooro United.

Mbarara City faces a Bright Stars side that recently earned their first victory of the season in 11 games of the season.

Bright Stars overcame Onduparaka 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru last Saturday.

Head to Head Statistics:

2018/19:

SC Villa 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Tooro United 2-2 SC Villa

2017/2018:

Tooro United 0-2 SC Villa

SC Villa SC Villa 1-0 Tooro United

2016/17:

Tooro United 0-2 SC Villa

SC Villa SC Villa 1-1 Tooro United

2015/16:

SC Villa 3-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Tooro United 2-1 SC Villa

2014/15:

Tooro United 1-3 SC Villa

SC Villa SC Villa 1-0 Tooro United

2013/14: