2019 – 2020 FUFA Big League (Match-Day Seven Results):

Elgon Group:

Katwe United 0-1 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Doves All Stars 1-0 Light SS

Light SS Bukedea Town Council 3-2 Saviour

Rwenzori Group:

Nyamityobora 2-1 Water FC

Water FC Kitara 2-2 UPDF

UPDF Ndejje University 0-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

The 2019 – 2020 FUFA Big League continued with match day seven on Thursday, November 7, 2019 across the different venues in the country.

Newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) overcame Paidha Black Angels 2-0 at the Elgon View Playground in an Elgon group contest.

Cosia Waiswa and Derrick Basoga scored for MYDA who are now leaders of the Elgon group with 15 points off 7 matches.

Paidha Black Angels thus suffered their third defeat of the season in 7 games, leaving them in 5th place with 7 points.

Another newcomer Katwe United fell to Kiboga Young 1-0 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Luka Okori scored the match winner at the death of the game to condemn Allan Kabonge’s coached side.

Edema Sabir scored the lone strike as Arua based Doves All Stars overcame Light SS at the Green Light Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bukedea Town Council defeated Saviour 3-2.

Mike Siu, Ivan Okello and goalkeeper Emmanuel “Nuer” Opio were on target for Bukedea Town Council.

In the Rwenzori group, Nyamityobora beat visiting Water 2-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium.

David Seyi Oyedola and Dan Wagaluka netted the goals for Nyamityobora.

The contest between Kitara and visiting UPDF ended with a stalemate in a four goal thriller at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Jamil kisitu Nvule and George Ssenkaaba were on target for Kitara.

Alex “Benzema” Kitata, a former Kitara FC player scored twice for UPDF.

At the Arena of Visions, hosts Ndejje University played to a goal-less draw with visiting Kigezi Home Boyz.