Match Day 12 Results

Onduparaka FC 0-0 BUL FC

Kyetume FC 1-0 Busoga United FC

Express FC 2-2 Maroons FC

Vipers SC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Police FC 0-1 URA FC

SC Villa 4-1 Tooro United FC

Mbarara City FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

Match Day 12 had seven games played with only KCCA FC and Proline FC missing out of action. Maroons FC came from two goals down to earn a point against Maroons, SC Villa ran riot against Tooro United FC, Mbarara City’s returned to Kakyeka stadium but could only settle for a point against Bright Stars FC while Vipers SC extended their lead at the top of the table.

Joel Muyita takes a look at the players that put up outstanding performances on Match Day 12 and deserve to be in the best XI

Goalkeeper: James Alitho (URA FC)

Courtesy URA FC goalkeeper James Alitho shows off the man of the match accolade

This should be Alitho’s best performance for URA FC this season. After missing a couple of games, he returned between the posts and was outstanding on the day to deny Police FC on a number of occasions.

Alitho who was named man of the match gets ahead of BUL’s Eric Kibowa who equally had a good game against Onduparaka FC denying Caesar Okhuti with a fingertip save and also parried away Joel Jageyambe’s effort.

Right Back: Caesar Olega (Maroons FC)

Signed from Paidha Black Angels, Olega has gone on to be a mainstay in Maroons FC starting XI relegating Eddy Kapampa to the bench.

He made the assist for Steven Mukwala’s goal that helped the Prison Warders salvage a point against Express FC.

Left Back: Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC)

Rashid Okocha is a workaholic and a player I feel is underrated given his ability to run down the left-wing. He gives both on the offence and defence.

Made a couple of lung-bursting runs against BUL FC and above all made a timely interception with three minutes on the clock to deny BUL FC.

Vipers’ Aziz Kayondo too had a good game but I will settle for Okocha to make matchday 12 best XI.

Centre Back: Jonathan Mugabi (Kyetume FC)

Mugabi had gone AWOL at Kyetume after playing a few games this season but he returned and walked back to the starting team.

His experience is vital for the slaughters and alongside budding defender Bernard Tahomera, they have a great understanding.

The former SC Villa captain fetched all three points for Kyetume FC against Busoga United by scoring a stoppage-time goal and he was eventually named man of the match.

Centre Back: Ramadhan Dudu (Onduparaka FC)

He was outstanding as Onduparaka FC and BUL FC played out a goalless draw.

Dudu formerly at SC Villa kept the lethal trio of Musa Esenu, Robert Mukongotya and Richard Wandyaka at bay.

Holding Midfield: Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC)

Wakiso Giants FC had Hakim Ssenkuma, Lawrance Bukenya, Kirizestom Ntambi in midfield with Hassan Ssenyonjo also dropping inside at times but Siraje Ssentamu stood tall to take control and deny the quartet space to operate.

Often times, he made timely interceptions and fouled when need be to halt the opponent’s attacks.

The donkeywork he did, gave space to Bobos Byaruhanga and Karim Watambala to operate.

Central Midfield: Bobos Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

After coming off the bench to score the winner against Busoga United FC last Saturday, the youngster put in another fine display as Vipers SC edged Wakiso Giants FC.

A fine assist for Fahad Bayo’s goal, a ferocious strike that nearly went through Yasin Mugabi’s hands and good performance all together saw Byaruhanga named man of the match.

Attacking Midfield: Emma Kalyowa (SC Villa)

He was involved in the build-up to Faizal Muwawu’s goal as SC Villa went on a rampage against Tooro United FC in Bombo.

Altogether, Kalyowa who was facing his former employers had a good game.

Forward: Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC)

A player that was always on the fringes at Vipers SC but a loan move to Maroons FC has seen him improve and has been very important for the Prison Warders.

He came to their rescue over the weekend with a late brace against Police FC and scored the equaliser as Maroons FC came from a goal down to earn a point against Express FC.

Forward: Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa)

Ambrose Kirya is slowly regaining his form and has been important in SC Villa’s resurgence this season.

He had a brace and an assist as SC Villa outwitted Tooro United FC. The two goals took his goal tally to five this season and he is currently the club’s leading goal scorer.

Forward: Frank Ssenyondo (Express FC)

UPL Frank Ssenyondo was on the score sheet for Express FC against Maroons FC

Frank Ssenyondo alongside Frank Kalanda and Disan Galiwango have formed a good unit having 14 goals this season.

Ssenyondo has been a key player for Express FC with his goal against Maroons FC taking his goal tally to five this season.

He offers a lot of creativity from the flanks and has the ability to take on defenders.

Coach: Edward Kaziba (SC Villa)

Honourable Mentions: Eric Kibowa (BUL FC), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City FC), Ibrahim Kibumba (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Isaac Kirabira (Kyetume FC)