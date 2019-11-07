Mosac rally organisers have issued a directive that will not permit any team members or spectators at the time controls during the national rally championship finale in Kapeeka.

The seventh and final round is scheduled for November 29th-1st December.

Event Clerk of Course Shafik Matovu says the presence of fans is a disruption to time marshals.

“We have had concerns about crew members and fans that crowd the time controls in our past events. They end up disrupting the work of the time marshals as they want to check on drivers’ times.

“During our event, we shall not allow any one at the control. Whoever wants to check on the times, can go to the service park where times will be posted as the event runs,” said Matovu.

The event will be held in Kapeeka, Luweero district.

Military officials will be employed to work along with the marshals.

“Our event is going to go through part of the barracks. We expect to have military helping out in some stages as we try to check safety and order during the event,” added Shafiq.

The event will kick off with two stages and a super special stage on Saturday. Four stages will then be covered on the final day with another super special stage.