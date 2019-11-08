Sebastien Migne has been appointed as the new coach at Equatorial Guinea.

The former Harambee Stars coach has been jobless since partying ways with the Federation of Kenyan Football (FKF) after the 2019 Africa Nations Cup finals.

Migne replaces Angelo Lopez who resigned in September and the news of his appointment was first made public on his official Facebook page.

“New mission, new country, a new challenge. Official, I’m the new coach of Equatorial Guinea,” Migne said on his Facebook page.

The 46-year old French man will be most remembered for guiding to the 2019 Afcon after 15 years absence.

Migne has been living in Kenya with his family since his sacking but travelled to Equatorial Guinea recently and was unveiled as the new coach earlier on Thursday