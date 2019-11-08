Two English Premier League sides Newcastle and West Ham are keen on signing Tanzania captain and striker Mbwana Samatta according to BBC Sport.

Courtesy Mbwana Samatta

The KRC Genk forward is fine form since joining the Belgian side from TP Mazembe a while ago and scored at Anfield as his side lost 2-1 to reigning UEFA Champions League champions Liverpool.

The former Simba striker has so far netted six goals in 13 league games in the Belgian league and was top scorer last season with 25 goals.

According to BBC, his buyout clause is reported to be about £10m and if any of them secure his services in the forthcoming windows, he will become the first Tanzanian to play in the highly rated premiership.