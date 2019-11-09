Wakiso Giants 2-1 Busoga United

Wakiso Giants put an end to a three match losing streak with a come from behind 2-1 win over Busoga United at Kabaka Kyabaggu on Friday.

Karim Ndugwa and Viane Ssekajugo scored for the hosts to turn Abubaker Otwo strike into a consolation.

Otwo put the visitors into the lead inside 26 minutes after being set up by Boban Zirintusa from a free kick on the edge.

Then, the Purple Sharks had been forced into a change after Yasin Mugabi suffered a cut on the eye after a collision with Dan Ssewava who was booked in the process.

The Purple Sharks had chances to draw level but Geoffrey Sserunkuma was denied by a block on his goal bound goal while Ssekajugo saw his shot fly over the bar.

Eight minutes were added into the first half for a delay that saw Mugabi treated on the pitch for longer period and in the fifth minute of additional time, Ssekajugo drew the two sides level with a header off Simon Namwanja cross.

Hassan Ssenyonjo could have put the hosts in the lead moments later but shot wide although Sserunkuma appeared to be in a better position.

After the break, Wakiso Giants looked the better side and deservedly took the lead in the 72nd minute when substitute Ndugwa tapped home after Lawrence Bukenya’s shot from over 35 yards had ricocheted off the bar.

Emukule made a brilliant save to deny Zirintusa as the hosts held on for all points that lifted them to 7th on the log with 16 points, same as their day’s opponents who are a place above on superior goal difference.