Tooro United Football Club’s house is currently destabilized, disjointed and messy to say the least.

From salary arrears, internal player revolts, unpalatable results to leaders’ discontent, the club has a lot to put in order within a record time if they are to replicate their stellar performance of last season.

Moses Tusiime’s latest resignation as the Club Chief Executive officer will be envisaged as a big blow at a time they were coming to terms with head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa’s untimely exit.

Tusiime stepped aside citing the decision as “hard and difficult” but eminent because of the club’s current situation.

For starters, Tusiime has been CEO since 2015 when the club was still known as Soana Football Club.

In a letter addressed to the club president, Spelito Ssesanga, Tusiime acknowledges his journey and duration at Tooro United has moved him miles.

Detailed Letter:

SSESANGA SPELITO, I hope your work is going well and this finds you in good health. I want to inform you that i am stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of your club/company Tooro United FC with immediate effect, so you can effectively take me off your list of employees. It has been a hard and difficult decision to make but due to the club’s situation, i have been forced to move on to new ventures. My stay at Tooro United FC has been beneficial in ways that i can not explain in this letter but just know that i will always hold Tooro United FC in high regard because it has taught me a lot. Moses Tusiime

As the club seeks for a new coach to replace Bbosa, a new quest for a competent CEO will also be on.

Currently, Tooro United is 12th on the 16 team log with 14 points off 13 games played.

Their latest match ended one all against Proline at the St Paul’s Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal.