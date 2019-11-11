AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13 th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Ouagadougou 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Swedish based defender Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu has pulled out from the Uganda Cranes team preparing for a double header of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Burkina Faso (away) and Malawi at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Mukiibi, a defender with Ostersunds FK in the Swedish top flight league suffered a knock in his club’s previous game over the weekend.

He was part of the Uganda Cranes squad that represented the country at the AFCON 2019 championship in Egypt.

The game away against Burkina Faso being so soon (on Wednesday, 13th November 2019), it would be late for his full recovery.

The other defenders on the side are however available for selection.

The pool of defenders has Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic) as well as Democratic Republic of Congo based left back Joseph Ochaya who features at TP Mazembe.

Meanwhile, the team entered residential camp on Sunday evening and will depart the country for Burkina Faso on 11th November 2019 for Ouagadougou ahead of the Wednesday, 13th November clash.

Uganda Cranes will then host Malawi Flames on 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders:

Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Midfielders:

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)