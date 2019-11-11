Ceylon Lions fought hard to pick up a two-wicket win against second-placed Avengers to finish on a perfect season winning all their 14 league games.

Avengers in second place needed nothing less than a win to ensure promotion to the top but their loss means that Wanderers still has a chance of qualifying as the other team together with Ceylon Lions who are already qualified.

Ceylon Lions suffered with a low total but Man of Match Vihanga Kalhara ensured that the win was guaranteed with a splendid performance with ball and bat.

Ceylon Lions return to the top flight immediately after dropping down from Division 1 last season. They are the first team to make an immediate return to the top flight after being relegated the previous season.

Wanderers kept their hopes alive of a return to the top flight with two hard-fought wins against Aziz Damani and Premier on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The only thing that didn’t go Wanderers’ way was missing out on a bonus point in the game against Aziz Damani.

The marginal win came at a cost but at least they picked up the full match points, the weather on Sunday nearly prevented the game from happening but a great shift from Wanderers in drying up the ground ensured that the game happens.

Joseph Byaruhanga showed the value to the club faithful scoring a half-century on Saturday and followed it up with a well-timed 40 on Sunday.

Youngster Simon Kato picked up a fiver on Sunday grabbing his chance with two hands having spent most of the season on the bench.

The two wins for Wanderers open the debate to maths with Wanderers who have a better NRR than Avengers and ACC looking for just two points to gain promotion to the top flight while ACC needs a big win against Wanderers to leapfrog both Wanderers and Avengers while Avengers is hoping that ACC can do them some favour by defeating Wanderers.

The defining game of the season will be played on 24th Nov at Budo Oval between Wanderers and ACC.