Playing as hosts, Uganda’s teams were impressive during the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup played at Hockey Grounds in Lugogo.
Mali, whose underage teams have dominated mainstream basketball on the continent, won the U18 girls’ title while Egypt, competing in the competition for the first time, swept the remaining three categories; U18 boys as well as the senior men and women.
Uganda’s impressive run during the three-day event was rewarded with silver in the U18 girls’ category while the U18 boys and women seniors (Gazelles) settled for bronze. It was not a smooth run for Silverbacks in the senior men’s category as they managed a distant fifth-place finish.
The Gazelles, comprising of Brenda Ekone, Rita Imanishimwe, Zainah Lokwameri and Hope Akello, lost their semifinal game to eventual winners Egypt but managed to beat Nigeria, again, in a bronze medal match.
Summary of Medal Games
Senior Men
Final: DR Congo 12-21 Egypt
3rd Place: Madagascar 17-19 Mali
Senior Women
- Final: Egypt 18-15 Mali
- 3rd Place: Nigeria 15-21 Uganda
U18 Men
- Final: Egypt 14-13 Mali
- 3rd Place: Nigeria 12-17 Uganda
U18 Women
- Final: Mali 17-4 Uganda
- 3rd Place: Nigeria 8-6 DR Congo