Playing as hosts, Uganda’s teams were impressive during the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup played at Hockey Grounds in Lugogo.

Mali, whose underage teams have dominated mainstream basketball on the continent, won the U18 girls’ title while Egypt, competing in the competition for the first time, swept the remaining three categories; U18 boys as well as the senior men and women.

Uganda’s impressive run during the three-day event was rewarded with silver in the U18 girls’ category while the U18 boys and women seniors (Gazelles) settled for bronze. It was not a smooth run for Silverbacks in the senior men’s category as they managed a distant fifth-place finish.

The Gazelles, comprising of Brenda Ekone, Rita Imanishimwe, Zainah Lokwameri and Hope Akello, lost their semifinal game to eventual winners Egypt but managed to beat Nigeria, again, in a bronze medal match.

Summary of Medal Games

FUBA Senior Men: Mali, Egypt and DRC

Senior Men

Final: DR Congo 12-21 Egypt

3rd Place: Madagascar 17-19 Mali

FUBA Senior Women: Mali, Egypt and Uganda

Senior Women

Final: Egypt 18-15 Mali

3rd Place: Nigeria 15-21 Uganda

FUBA U18 Boys: Mali, Egypt and Uganda

U18 Men

Final: Egypt 14-13 Mali

3rd Place: Nigeria 12-17 Uganda

FUBA U18 Girls: Nigeria, Mali and Uganda

U18 Women