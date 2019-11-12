AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13 th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou

17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Burkina Faso national football head coach Kamou Malo confirmed the 23 man team that will line up against Uganda and South Sudan for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Vastly experienced midfielder Charles Kabore of Dynamo Moscow in Russia is part of the team that also has Lyon’s Bertrand Traore, Fiorentina midfielder Bryan Dabo, Paris FC’s Jonathan Pitroipa and the ever fresh gangly striker Aristide Bance.

All the three goalkeepers summoned on the team are local based.

These are; Farid Steeve of Majestic Football Club, Ben Idriss Traore (AS Sonabel) and Aboubacar Sawadogo (As Douanes).

The 23 man team has Pyramid FC forward Eric Traore, teammate to Uganda Cranes’ Abdul Lumala.

This is the squad that will be used for the two back to back AFCON 2021 group B qualifiers against Uganda (at the 4 Aout 1983 Stadium in Ouagadougou) and South Sudan, away.

The contest against Uganda Cranes will be played on the night of Wednesday, 13th November 2019 (10 PM).

The away contest against South Sudan will be played on 17th November 2019 in Khartoum, a neutral venue because the former’s stadium is under construction.

Burkina Faso Stallions Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farid Steeve (Majestic, Burkina Faso) Ben Idriss Traore (AS Sonabel, Burkina Faso), Aboubacar Sawadogo (As Douanes, Burkina Faso)

Defenders: Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane, Morocco), Edmond Fayçal Tapsoba (Guimaraes, Portugal), Dylan Ouédraogo (OH Louvain, Belgium), Abas Ouedraogo (Salitas), Soumaïla Ouattara (Rahimo FC), Steeve Yago (Caen, France), Yacouba Coulibaly (Le Havre, France), Issa Kaboré (Mechelen, Belgium)

Midfielders: Adama Guira (Guangzhou R & F, China), Charles Kaboré (Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina, Italy), Bertrand Traoré (Lyon, France), Cyrille Bayala (AC Ajaccio, France), Dramane Nikiema (Horoya AC , Guinea), Alain Traore (RS Berkane, Morocco), Zakaria Sanogo (FC Ararat, Armenia)

Forwards: Lassina Traoré (Ajax Amsterdam, Holland), Aristide Bancé (Horoya AC, Guinea), Jonathan Pitroipa (Paris FC, France), Eric Traore (Pyramid, Egypt)