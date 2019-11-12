AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13 th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou (10 PM)

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou (10 PM) 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes delegation left the country for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso aboard Uganda Airlines Bombardier early Tuesday morning at 1 AM.

Sixteen players and other officials were part of the group that left Entebbe International Airport on the chartered flight.

The group that left Entebbe had the three goalkeepers Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea) and Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda).

Others were; Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), and Vipers’ forward Fahad Bayo.

Connected straight to Burkina Faso:

The players who flew directly to Burkina Faso included Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Denis Awany, Michael Azira, William Kizito Luwagga, Patrick Henry Kaddu and the Swedish based on form striker Alexis Bbakka.

Uganda Cranes take on Burkina Faso at the 35,000-seater Stade du 4 Août 1983 in Ouagadougou on Wednesday, 13th November 2019.

Uganda Cranes will then host Malawi Flames on 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland)

Left Backs: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Central Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)