Uganda Premier League (Match Day 14) – Tuesday Results:

Vipers 1-1 URA

Proline 2-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Busoga United 1-1 Maroons

Maroons Kyetume 0-3 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka

Striker Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma scored the lone goal as Vipers Sports Club registered a slim 1-0 home win against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday.

Sserunkuma tapped home off substitute Innocent Wafula’s low cross from the right in the 64th minute for the lone strike.

URA put several scoring opportunities to waste including Daniel Isiagi’s looping effort that bounced on the cross bar.

It was the Venoms who had the earlier advantage when Tito shoot off target as early as the second minute.

Okello then laid the ball from the right for the day’s skipper Abraham Ndugwa but URA defender Patrick Mbowa headed out for a corner kick.

After 8 minutes, URA goalkeeper James Alitho saved from Allan Kayiwa inside the goal area.

In the next minute, there was a finger-tip save from Vipers’ goalkeeper Derrick Ochan off Daniel Isiagi’s dipping header.

The Venoms won another corner kick as Aziz Kayondo’s low cross was deflected by Ashraf Mandela.

Ndugwa’s short corner kick with Kayiwa and the former shoots way over the bar

On 19 minutes, goalie James Alitho pushed away Paul Willa teasing cross from the right wing.

Three minutes to the half hour mark break, Vipers’ roving right back Paul Willa missed a free header off Allan Kayiwa’s cross from the left flank.

Then Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo successfully shielded off Joachiam Ojera.

After 30 minutes, Vipers’ skipper Abraham Ndugwa orchestrated a move, released Sserunkuma before he unleashed a weak shot well pocketed by Alitho.

On 32 minutes, midfielder Saidi Kyeyune had a weak shoot towards goal.

Goal-less it went at the mandatory half time break.

As the second half returned, URA striker Isiagi looped the ball over advancing goalie Ochan and it settled on the cross bar.

Willa had a shot from an acute angle miss target by inches on the hour mark.

Vipers called for a change after 62 minutes with Wafula replacing captain Ndugwa and defender Geofrey Wasswa took over the treasured arm’s band.

URA called for a change of their own when winger Michael Birungi paved way for Moses Sseruyidde a minute later.

Wafula’s impact was immediate, laying a low ball that was tapped home by Sserunkuma for the only goal on the evening.

At this time, URA called for a change as well. Striker Cromwell Rwothomio replaced the hard working Daniel Isiagi.

URA winger Joackiam Ojera got cautioned by FIFA referee Sabila for unsporting conduct on 68 minutes.

With a quarter an hour to play, Wafula beat URA left back Brian Majwega inside the goal area but the final ball from the winger was a disappointment.

Almost immediately, Sserunkuma set up Wafula but the latter’s shot flew wide of goal.

With 12 minutes to play, Tito Okello’s header off Aziz Kayondo’s free kick was saved by Alitho.

URA defender Mbowa got booked on 80 minutes.

Two minutes later, Saidi Kyeyune rolled the ball for Moses Sseruyidde who turned and shot towards goalkeeper Ochan,

Rwothomio had a headed goal disallowed for an earlier off-side call for Shafik Kagimu who had crossed the ball from the left wing.

Sseruyidde of URA was booked for protesting towards the referee.

Vipers’ final change arrived on the stroke of full time when midfielder Ibrahim Tembo replaced Tito Okello.

Vipers held onto the lead to pick maximum points, as they remain the only unbeaten club in the league.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa, Siraje Ssentamu, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Allan Kayiwa, Abraham Ndugwa, Tito Okello, Dan Sserunkuma

Subs: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Ibrahim Tembo, Farouk Musisi, Brian Nkuubi, Brian Kalumba, Ashraf Mugume, Innocent Wafula

URA XI: James Alitho (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Joackiam Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Daniel Isiagi, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Michael Birungi

Subs: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ivan Ntege, Cromwel Rwothomio, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Hassan Kalega, Moses Sseruyidde

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Ali Sabila Chelengat

: Ali Sabila Chelengat 1 st Assistant Referee: Lee Okello

Lee Okello 2 nd Assistant Referee : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Fourth Official : William Oloya

: William Oloya Commissioner: Denis Batte

WE HAD A SLOW START TO THE GAME BUT QUICKLY AND GRADUALLY CAUGHT UP. WE WERE UNFORTUNATE HOWEVER, BY A COUPLE OF REFEREEING DECISIONS NOT IN OUR FAVOUR Sam Ssimbwa, Head Coach URA FC