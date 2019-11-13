AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B): Malawi 1-0 South Sudan

The Malawi Flames started the AFCON 2021 qualifiers with a slim hard fought 1-0 win over visiting South Sudan in an AFCON 2021 group B qualification match on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango scored the lone strike in the 67th minute.

Mhango picked up a pass from Gerald Phiri Jr before beating two defenders inside the area and then fired home a fierce shot that South Sudan keeper Majak Mawith.

It was however a difficult game for Malawi as they struggled to find any fluidity early in the game.

South Sudan will draw some positives from the match as they twice were denied by the woodwork.