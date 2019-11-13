Practice Match

Crested Cranes 5-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Crested Cranes summed up their preparations ahead of the 2019 CECAFA Women’s championship with a convincing win against UCU Lady Cardinals on Wednesday.

The team that has been in camp for the last ten days ended the residential camp with a 5-0 win against league champions UCU Lady Cardinals.

Uganda U17 Girls’ national team captain scored a hat trick while Hasifa Nassuna and Fazila Nassuna added a goal each.

Nalukenge who has scored three goals so far in the league opened the scores converting from the spot before Nassuna doubled the lead midway through the first half.

The national team added three more goals in the second stanza to seal the victory.

This was the third practice match that the Crested Cranes have played since entering residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre. The other two came against Mukono High School and Rays of Grace.

Head coach Faridah Bulega is expected to name the final team before they travel to Tanzania on Wednesday.

Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Zaina Namuleme, Shamirah Nalugya, Juliet Nalukenge, Hasifah Nasuuna, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi, Fazila Ikwaputi, Harriet Nakubba, Musibika Stella, Aminah Nababi, Marion Amangat, Grace Aluka, Zaina Nandede, Esther Adokole, Margret Kunihira, Aisha Namukisa, Akandinda Gillian

UCU Lady Cardinal Starting XI

Nakaziro Daisy, Adams Kemisa, Teddy Najjuma, Harriet Muwugumya, Rahma Namugeye, Maureen Kinavudoli, Cathy Nakiridde, Faith Apio, Jackie Nakasi, Stella Nalwanga, Cissy Nakatte

Substitutes

Adokorach Sarah, Ruth Akao, Collins Anna Mathias