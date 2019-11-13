The 2019 National Basketball League Playoffs resume on Wednesday, November 13 after more than a month off.

Women’s defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins will take the floor of Lugogo Indoor Stadium first against KIU Rangers.

The Lady Dolphins go into the series high in confidence having won the FIBA Africa Zone V Championship last month in Dar es Salaam.

Shooting guard Ritah Imanishimwe and power forward Hope Akello who are JKL’s main go-to players on the offensive end have been in fine form and coupled with vet Flavia Oketcho and rising star Evelyn Nakiyinji, the champions have just enough to get past Rangers.

KIU Rangers are probably a surprise appearance at the semifinals having edged favourites Nkumba Lady Marines in their first-round series.

Ines Kanyamunza, Ninette Uwineza and Racheal Adhiambo have provided the offensive spark for Rangers and they will shoulder the scoring burden in the series.

Brenda Aujat and Brenda Namubiru will chip in to back up the trio.