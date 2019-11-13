Wakiso Giants picked up maximum points on the road for the first time this season following a convincing 3-0 win over Kyetume at Bombo Miltary Stadium.

Goals from Amos Muwonge, Karim Ndugwa and Viane Ssekajugo were enough for the Purple Sharks to register a second straight win under the tutorship of Steven Bengo.

While Wakiso Giants possed the ball early on in the game, it was Kyetume – who played on the counter – that threatened first with centre-half Ben Tahomera coming close while forward Noel Nasasira couldn’t beat Derrick Emukule in a one-on-one incident.

As halftime approached, the visitors took the lead through Muwonge after exchanging passes with Ivan Kiwewa.

Wakiso Giants Swaib Mude was named player of the match

After the break, Bengo rested vet Geoffrey Sserunkuma for Karim Ndugwa and the move paid off with under fifteen minutes to play as Ndugwa doubled the lead to all but seal the points for the Purple Sharks.

Left back Simon Namwanja played Sekajugo through in second minute of added time and the winger slotted in Wakiso’s third.

Standings

With their sixth win of the season, Wakiso Giants took their points tally to 19 and move to fifth place after 14 games.

Next Games

Bengo’s side visit Maroons while Kyetume FC will take a long trip to face Mbarara City at Kakyeka this Friday.

Starting XIs

Kyetume: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Iseja Deo, Benon Tahomera, Julius Lule, Jonathan Mugabi, Samson Mutyaba, Noel Nasasira, Sharif Ssaka, Sande, Vicent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo.

Wakiso Giants: Derrick Emukule (GK), Swaib Mude, Lawrence Bukenya, Fahad Kawooya, Ivan Kiweewa, Kateregga Muwadda, Amos Muwonge, Simon Namwanja, Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Geoffrey Sserunkuma