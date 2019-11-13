Management of Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club has indefinitely suspended head coach George Nsiimbe on Wednesday, 13th November 2019.

The decision to terminate Nsiimbe’s employment contract arises from a string of unsatisfactory results emanating from the latest 7-1 loss away to Onduparaka and the home 3-0 defeat against fellow debutants Wakiso Giants at Bombo.

Nsiimbe was absent during the club’s recovery training session on Wednesday following the Wakiso Giants loss.

He has been the head coach at the league newcomers for a period of two months, playing 13 matches, winning 5, drawing once and registering 7 losses.

The management has thus appointed David Katono Mutono as the interim head coach to oversee the technical affairs of the club until the end of the season.

Nsiimbe joins the swelling list of coaches who have lost their jobs before the first round climaxes as Kefa Kisala (Wakiso Giants), Richard Wasswa Bbosa (Tooro United) and Paul Nkata (Mbarara City).