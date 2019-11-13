Mbarara City Football Club picked their third win of the season after overcoming Onduparaka 2-1 at Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday.

Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga scored a brace against his former side to inspire the Ankole Lions to the first win since October 1 when they edged Busoga United by the same scoreline.

Mbarara City who had Brian Ssenyondo back on the technical bench started the game with aplomb and it took them just 18 minutes to take the lead when Okwalinga headed in Swalik Bebe’s delivery.

Twitter / Mbarara City FC Gadafi Gadinho impressed against his former side

The hosts who dominated the first half on the soaked ground could have doubled their lead after the half-hour mark but striker Brian Aheebwa hit the crossbar.

Onduparaka’s real chance at goal in the first half was Gadaffi Wahab’s freekick from distance that Tom Ikara kept out.

The Caterpillars found the equalizing goal in the second half, a header by Rajab Kakooza off Wahab’s cross.

Okwalinga got the winner virtually out of nothing in added time when he headed in Ibrahim Oriti’s corner at the near post.

Table Standings

Next Games

Onduparaka will host high flying SC Villa on Sunday while Mbarara City will also be at home to league new corners Kyetume.

Starting XIs

Mbarara City: Tom Ikara (GK), Stephen Otienno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hilary Mukundane, Soulyman Bamba, Pistis Barenge, Swalik Bebe, Gadafi Gadinho, Solom Okwalinga, Ibrahim Orit, Brian Aheebwa

Onduparaka: Yusuf Wasswa (GK), Geriga Atendele, Richard Ayiko, Ramathan Dudu, Rashid Mohamad, Denis Andama, Vitalis Tabu, Gadafi Wahab, Gibson Adinho, Rashid Kakooza, Julius Malingumu