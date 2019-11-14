AFCON 2021 Qualifiers:

A:

Namibia 2-1 Chad

B:

Malawi 1-0 South Sudan

South Sudan Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda

C:

Sudan 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe

D:

Angola 1-3 Gambia

E:

Central African Republic 2-0 Burundi

F:

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde

I:

Guinea Bissau 3-0 Eswatini

Eswatini Senegal 2-0 Congo

L:

Nigeria 2-1 Benin

Benin Sierra Leone 1-1 Lesotho

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign officially got underway on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 in the different countries.

In group A, Namibia edged Chad 2-1 in Windhoek. Matthieu Adoassou scored in his own net for Namibia’s opener after 66 minutes.

The joy was short lived as Ezechiel Ndouasel replied two minutes later.

Chris Katjiukua scored the winner with quarter an hour to play for the winner.

In group B, Malawi outwitted South Sudan in Blanytre with Gabadinho Mhango netting the match winner on 68 minutes.

The second game of the same group played at the Aout 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou ended goal-less between Burkina Faso and Uganda Cranes.

Sudan registered the biggest victory on the day, winning 4-0 against a 10 man West African entity Sao Tome and Principe in Khartoum.

Ramadan Agab and Hamed Eltetsh Ahmed scored in the 7th and 44th minutes respectively for a 2-0 half time lead.

Jordao Diogo’s own goal on 62 minutes and Mohamed El Rasheed’s winner 13 minutes from full time capped up victory for Sudan.

Sao Tome and Prinicipe were reduced to 10 men when Aldair D’Almeida was sent for an early shower just 22 minutes into the game.

In group D, Angola lost a quick lead to fall 3-1 at home to The Gambia in Luanda.

Wilson Eduardo gave Angola the lead as early as the third minute.

Assan Ceesay struck a double under one minute in the 17th and 18th minute before Sulayman Marreh’s last minute gasp winner.

Central African Republic beat visiting Burundi 2-0 in group E.

Vianney Mabide got the opener after five minutes and Louis Mafouta wrapped up the business in the 90th minute.

Cameroon and Cape Verde’s group F encounter ended goal-less.

Guinea Bissau were 3-0 winners over Eswatini in group I.

Jorginho and Piqueti netted in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively with Joao Mario getting the other in the 76th minute.

In Dakar, 2019 AFCON losing finalists Senegal overcame Congo 2-0.

Sidy Sarr opened the scoring business in the 26th minute and Habibou Mouhamadou Di got the second two minutes later.

In group L, Nigeria recovered from a goal down to out-muscle fellow West Africans Benin 2-1.

Stephane Sessegnon poked home the opener in the third minute.

Victor Osimhen’s penalty on stroke of half time brought the game level to end one all at the mid-way stage.

Samuel Kalu scored Nigeria’s winning goal on 63 minutes to kick-start the campaign on a strong footing.

The other group L contest between Sierra Leone and Lesotho in Free Town ended all square – one goal apiece.

Kwame Quee scored Sirrea Leone’s goal after 77 minutes and Jane Thabantso rescued a point for the visitors.

The qualifiers return on Thursday, November 14, 2019.