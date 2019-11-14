Friday November 15, 2019

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 4.30pm

Two teams without permanent coaches face off at Kakyeka as Mbarara City host Kyetume on Friday.

Brian Ssenyondo in charge of the Ankole Lions for a second stint in a space of a month will be in search for a successive victory after he guided the team to a late 2-1 win over Onduparaka.

For David Mutono Katono who took over from George ‘Best’ Nsimbe who the club said stepped down, the hunt for a maiden victory will be on cards.

Solomon Okwalinga scorer in the win over the Caterpillars will be the main man for the hosts along with Paul Mucureezi and Brian Aheebwa while Deo Isejja, Vincent Kayizzi and Robert Ssentongo will be key for the Slaughters.

The Ankole Lions lie 13th on the table with 13 points from as many games while Kyetume are 9th with three points better.