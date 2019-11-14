Lumala Abdu and Alexis Bakka could wait a little longer to feature in a home game for Uganda Cranes as they missed the trip to Entebbe.

The two players played in a goalless draw in Ouagadougou with Lumala playing the whole game while Bakka was a late substitute as he replaced Patrick Kaddu.

The national team returned home on Thursday morning via the Uganda Airlines bombardier with only 23 players and the rest of officials.

With only two days to the game against Malawi due on Sunday at Mandela National stadium, Namboole, all signs indicate they won’t make the trip to Kampala due to differing reasons.

William Luwagga Kizito and Allan Kyambadde are prime candidates to start the game in the place of Lumala while Fahad Bayo could be called on in case of a need for a centre forward.