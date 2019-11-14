AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda Cranes

Malawi 1-0 South Sudan

“Half a loaf is better than no bread” reads aloud an old school English adage.

In reality of Uganda’s away form, the goal-less draw for the national football team away from home in Ouagadougou testifies could be justified.

The Uganda Cranes worked for that precious point during the goal-less draw with Burkina Faso in AFCON 2021 group B qualifier at the Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night.

There was disciplined defending and collective teamwork from the players throughout the entire duration of the game played under floodlights.

Left back Johnson Benson Ochaya cleared off the line with skipper Denis Onyango already beaten in one of the early scares from the hosts.

Onyango was alert to command the backline at all times as he made several saves.

Abdul Lumala pace on the right wing, Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi’s direct approach bothered the opposition.

Wheras striker Patrick Henry Kaddu was kept isolated, his runs troubled the defenders.

Uganda Cranes had a glorious opportunity to take the lead but Okwi headed onto the cross bar a curling corner kick by Miya in the second half.

Nico Wakiro Wadada was the first substitute to be introduced when he took over Bevis Mugabi’s slot at right back.

Then came a technical change as a forward Kaddu was rested for Isaac Muleme.

As minutes trickled down, a center forward Alexis Bbakka was introduced for Miya.

Uganda will be delighted to smile home with a point that leaves them in joint second position like Burkina Faso.

Malawi leads the group B standings with three points following their 1-0 victory earlier over South Sudan.

We had the fight and desire in the match against Burkina Faso. It is one pointed and we need to maintain doing this to earn on the road. We are now going back home and look forward that home game against Malawi at Namboole Stadium on Sunday, 17th November 2019. We call upon the fans to come and fill up the stadium Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

On Sunday, 17th November 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Uganda Cranes will host Malawi.

Relatedly, Burkina Faso travels to Khartoum to face South Sudan on a neutral venue.

Uganda Cranes delegation returns home on Thursday, 14th November 2019 aboard the chartered Uganda Airlines flight .

FUFA Media Uganda Cranes XI

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi (Nico Wakiro Wadada), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awany, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya (Alexis Bbakka),Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Abdul Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu (Isaac Muleme)

Subs Not Used: Robert Odongkara (GK),Charles Lukwago (GK), Hassan Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa,Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello

Burkina Faso Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso XI: Adama Sawadogo (GK), Steeve Yago, Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Yacouba Coulibaly, Charles Kabore, Bryan Boulaye Dabo, Jonathan Pitroipa, Eric Traore, Cyrille Bayala, Lassina Traoré