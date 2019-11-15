BUL Football Club has confirmed change in management for their administrative section.

Ronald Barente, an engineer by profession is the new club chairperson with immediate effect for a period of four years as confirmed during a press conference held at the club headquarters in Masese, Jinja on Friday morning.

Barente replaces the long serving chairperson Silver Alias who took the club’s mantle since it’s elevation to the Uganda’s top football tier during 2011-2012 season.

The engineer was voted into office via a silent electoral process held last week where he tallied 18 votes out of the 28 members (BUL Limited heads of department) who voted.

Alias totaled 10 votes and came second.

During the official handover, Barente lauded the out-going chairperson for steering the club in the thick and thin moments.

We thank Alias Silver for his unprecedented leadership since the club gained promotion in 2011 and we are grateful for his enthusiastic contributions to the team. It is worth noting that Mr. Alias was the first company staff to run this Club in the helm for this long and he’s leaving it a good state of performance where we sit second on the 16 team log with 28 points gathered by this far. Ronald Barente, New BUL FC Chairman

Barente’s immediate task is to bring in a new club head of business (Chief Executive Officer) a position he declared vacant having not renewed Salmin Saleh’s contract which expired last August.

There are also reports that Saleh is serving a suspension from the football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

He will also see off the last fixture of the Uganda Premier League first round and that’s against Proline FC tomorrow Saturday 16th November at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Quick Facts of Ronald Barente:

✓He’s an engineer by profession

✓He’s been the chairperson of Bidco Uganda Ltd Football Corporate team

✓Bidco Head of Environment Health and Safety



Silver Alias’s Achievements:

✓ Winning FUFA Juniors League

✓ Maintaining the club in Uganda Premier League since 2011.

✓Putting club structures in place

✓Establishing BUL Football Club as an independent brand in the sporting environment.

