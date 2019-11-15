Michael Olunga scored a second half equaliser as Kenya Harambee Stars drew 1-1 away to Egypt in their opener for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers.

Prior to the game, the Kenya camp appeared to be in shambles in terms of accommodation and allowances but they did exemplify something different on the field.

Mahmoud Kahraba put the hosts in the lead capitalising on a defensive error before Olunga salvaged a draw with a centre forward’s finish in the second stanza.

In the same group, Togo were stunned at home as Comoros beat them 1-0 in Lome.

The nations return to action on Monday with Kenya at home to Togo while Egypt travel to Comoros.