The lack of playing facilities on Sunday has greatly affected the Division 1 mostly because teams can only play at three grounds of which Kyambogo has been booked out for a school soccer league while Lugogo has become a permanent home for music events. This has left only Entebbe as the only available ground for teams to compete. It is very unlikely that the Division 1 league will be able to finish on time due to these disturbances.

In a bid to finish the league as soon as possible, Division 1 teams have agreed to at least play outside their comfort of Lugogo and Kyambogo to the Division 2 surface of Budo.

Title contenders Challengers will take on Tornado on the batting-friendly surface in Budo. Tornado has not won a game this season and they are already planning for life in Division 2 have little or nothing to lose in this fixture. They have a lot of student players and during this exam time it is usually very hard to raise players for a game but hopefully, they can be able to raise a side.

Challengers have a lot of firepower especially with the bat with Arnold Otwani, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Arthur Kyobe and Aneef Sha all capable of scoring big. They will miss Hamu Kayondo who got injured on the national team tour to Zimbabwe.

Cricket Uganda Challengers

In the other game of the weekend, Kutchi Tigers are on the hunt against KICC at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

KICC suffered the unfortunate ban of their talisman Suleiman Sharif for a year which means they will be a batsman short in the batting department.

Kutchi Tigers are lucky to have Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani in their squad which will hugely boost their performance this weekend.

The motivation for both sides in this game is low considering that they are both safe for next season and they have no chance of winning the title either.

KICC looked like they would change the Damani status quo but a few a walk-off against Tornado Bee all but ended their chances of winning the league. However, this should be a good game to watch considering the quality in both sides.