The wave of traditional secondary schools in Uganda starting mini football leagues created by former students did not leave Namilyango College behind.

Initially, the purpose of such mini-leagues is essentially to bring old students together and that was the target for the first edition of the Ngo League that was founded early this year.

“Our biggest target in Season One was to reach out to different cohorts socially and impact each other’s lives beyond the college. I am happy to say that this target was achieved and for that reason Season Two we are going beyond ourselves and reaching out to the community through our different partners,” said league chairman William Wagage.

While football is the most popular sport, traditional schools are known for different sport at which they excel and for Namilyango College, that sport is Rugby.

And for the second season of the league, the organisers added non-contact rugby popularly known as Touch Rugby to run along with the nine-a-side football.

“It is no secret that as Ngonians, our success in rugby is unmatched and this is majorly what we’re known for in the whelm of sports. This season, in reverence to our rich rugby history, we have introduced Touch Rugby into our activities.”

Ngo League

The second season of the Ngo League was launched during a press conference on Thursday at Legends Rugby Club which will also host the second edition that kicks off on Sunday, November 17.

It was revealed that 14 teams will take part, an increase from the 10 that competed in the inaugural edition that was won by Hornbills.

The league will be played on round-robin with the winner to take home a million shillings while the runners up will settle for five hundred thousand with the third taking half that amount.

The second season of the league will be played under the theme “Play. Consort. Donate.”

“To fulfil our CSR obligations this season, we shall be partnering with 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation to try to bring positive change in our communities guided by our season theme, supporting vulnerable communities with major emphasis on Kikubamutwe Community.”

Ngo League

The Teams