Uganda Premier League (Saturday, November 16, 2019):

KCCA Vs Vipers – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (3 PM)

Something special is brewing in Kampala.

Guess what! It is neither the normal favorite people’s drinks from the two rival beer companies on the land.

Rather, it is the sporting sphere, to be exact in the football parameters as two rival clubs in the Uganda Premier League, KCCA and Vipers shall be locking horns at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo right in the heart of the capital city.

Get the quick facts off the finger tips; Vipers are unbeaten, shape before the goal and effervescent as they currently lead the 16 team standings with 33 points off 13 matches.

KCCA has so far lost two matches, have played 4 games less than Vipers and they trail the leaders by 14 points.

What makes this duel special?

Football fans across the divide and the neutralists should anticipate an action packed and thrilling contest given the bold fact that these two clubs are arguably and currently playing good football.

Equipped with the best players on the land, both well financed, both Vipers and KCCA have respectable technical wings.

At the helm of the 13 league champions, KCCA is proud to have Mike Hilary Mutebi, a gentleman who has of late created belief and insisted on a passionate style of play for the Kasasiro, baptized “Our Way”.

Vipers ushered in the tried and test pairing of Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa, who straight away went to serious business.

Key points and weak lines:

Coming to the duel itself, both sides shall be missing key players.

KCCA has three out because of Uganda Cranes duties (AFCON 2021 qualifier against Malawi at Namboole Stadium on Sunday).

Captain and first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, midfielder Nicholas Kasozi and talisman Allan Okello are all away.

Equally, Vipers’ captain and king pin defender Halid Lwaliwa as well as Fahad Bayo are both absent for the contest.

However, the remaining crop of players is all ready to prove a point or two.

KCCA has four players who will face Vipers, a club that they once served with diligence; Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba, Sam Ssenyonjo and Keziron Kizito.

Other KCCA players of substance will be the teenager Sadat Anaku, the calm and intelligent center half John Revita, Abubakar Ali Gift, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Filbert Obenchan, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Simon Sserunkuma and the roving left back Mustafa Kizza, among others.

Kizza will be expected to don the arm band and lead the club in absence of the usual captain Lukwago.

Still, given Lukwago’s absence, former Maroons’ goalie Jamil Malyamungu will start for the fourth time this term.

Vipers:

Vipers on the other hand will miss on form striker Fahad Bayo and captain Halid Lwalia because of Uganda Cranes duties while Bobosi Byaruhanga, Abdul Karim Watambala, goalie Denis Kiggundu and Ahmed Amayo are writing their UACE Examinations.

However, the remaining bulk of players in Geofrey Wasswa, Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Siraje Ssentamu, Allan Kayiwa, skipper Abraham Ndugwa and the hardworking dreadlocked forward Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma are all available to record a strong statement of intent.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan who started his second league game this second during the recent 1-0 home win against URA has a claim to start again.

He will vie for the slot with the returning Burundian born Fabien Mutombora who had traveled back home for some personal issues.

Vipers has been also boosted by the return to form of stylish midfielder Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye who had been sidelined from serious action for four matches because of sickness.

The day’s match officials are expected to produce an A-game as well, to keep alive the demands and expectations of this duel.

Quotes:

We have a responsibility to win this game. We are playing a team that has centered their case as an emerging force in Ugandan football. We want to front our case as defending Champions of the league. As a coach these are games you want to take part in and make sure the players display a good game of football for the fans to enjoy. We have some players away on National duty that is Okello, Lukwago and Kasozi but we have able replacements to give us the game we want. Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA FC Manager (Quoted by club website)

We are definitely expecting a special atmosphere on Saturday. It’s one of these special games, one of these fixtures where your position on the table doesn’t matter. We have been working hard since the season started and we can’t stop now. It is the players’ confidence and mentality that matters at this moment. We are excited that the team is in good shape and well-motivated. Let’s see how it all goes Edward Golola, Vipers SC Head Coach (Quoted by club’s website)