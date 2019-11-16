2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup

Sunday, 18 th November 2019

November 2019 Group B

Uganda vs Djibouti

Chamanzi Stadium

Uganda Women’s National football team, the Crested Cranes will hope for a better start against minnows Djibouti on Sunday.

The Crested Cranes finished second last year and their target will be to go a notch higher and aim for the title.

Coach Faridah Bulega believes the team is in good shape and ready for the first game against Djibouti.

“We are ready and the team is prepared. The players are focused and in good shape for the opening game. Our target is to start well because that will give us confidence as the tournament proceeds.”

Bulega, however, cautioned her charges not to take their opponents lightly.

“We do not take our opponents lightly and I have warned my players not to look down on our opponents. We shall go into the game with full commitment.”

Uganda is in group B alongside Djibouti, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Crested Cranes Probable XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Harriet Nakkuba, Reticia Nabossa, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput