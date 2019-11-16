CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup

Group A

Tanzania 9-0 South Sudan

Burundi 5-0 Zanzibar

South Sudan Women’s football national team received a baptism of fire from Tanzania as they began their journey on the continental and international stage at the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup that got underway on Saturday.

Hosts and defending champions Tanzania showed no mercy for the newbies South Sudan obliterating them 9-0 to make a perfect start in their title defence.

Despite neutralizing five Ugandan players to feature for them at the regional championship, South Sudan failed to put up any resistance in the game played at Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Jauhara Nabaggala, Mercy Nabulobi, Joan Kwagala Joan and Annet Nakirijja who feature for UCU Lady Cardinals plus Lady Doves’ Esther Namaganda all switched allegiance and decided to play for South Sudan.

Omari Mwanahamisi led the way for the Twiga Stars netting a hat trick while Clement Opa and Stumai Abdallah added a brace each before Donisa Minja and Judithia put the icing on the cake with the other goal.

Victory means Tanzania lead group A with three points, same as Burundi who overcame Zanzibar with a 5-0 score.

Tanzania has won the last two editions hosted in Uganda and Rwanda in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Action will resume on Sunday with two games in group B. Ethiopia will face Kenya while Uganda takes on Djibouti.